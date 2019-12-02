Transcript for Wild winter weather continues to sweep from coast-to-coast

The West Coast getting walloped by snow this week they're measuring it in feet out there are real cars and Mount Hood Oregon and filed this report here well. Good morning DeVon still is continuing to pound the Pacific north last you can see that we had Elise two to three feet. Feed of this light fluffy snow right here it is becoming downs so much recently that when we were driving. Overnight we even realized that this is a car you can see just how much snow. Has pounded down onto this car residents have been trying to dig out this is the passenger side me urges to give you an understanding. Of how much snow. There is on pull off. Of this car there's been so much over the past week Seattle is set for snowstorms in just. The past seven days on Monday sea tac. Was crippled thousands of passengers had their flights either. Canceled or delayed we are actually trying to make our way up to Seattle from Los Angeles and had our flights canceled. Over and over again all of this snow and ice has also created some very dangerous situations on the interstates the highways in the roads all across this region were expecting a lot more snow and rain off and on the West Coast. In the coming day it's. Bennett. Art will car things for us for that out in Oregon.

