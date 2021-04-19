Transcript for Winter storm moving from Rockies to Midwest as flooding rain hits Florida

And time now for a look at your Monday whether. Parts of north and Central Florida was seen more rain and hail today that's what the seeing Sunday. As a storm hit near Daytona Beach today's storms could trigger flash flooding. Elsewhere some rain across went up plays today and more snow for the Rockies a damper could see five inches by tonight. Higher elevations could get over a foot. Checking today's high temperatures only in the forties and the upper midwest and northern plains sixties from DC to Boston eighties in Southern California today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.