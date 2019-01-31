Transcript for Winter weather causes dangerous white-out conditions on the road

It's two degrees here near city and upstate New York where we Johnson is its eight degrees but the wind chill is below zero. We I bet here hoping you're back in Los Angeles right now what is it like where you why are. Why can tell you it's definitely not California. Mr. But you know we're hanging in the air you you mentioned those temperatures being in this single digits in with that windshield. Overnight recorded temperature of negative. 38 degrees if you factor in the wind chill that's what it feels like in parts of upstate New York we actually pulled off on the side of the road. Because we were further north. And Leesburg Virginia. Is dangerous white out conditions we actually got stuck on the side of the road for period it's. But we had to drive out we waited for a little while. But semi emergency crews some plows bomb some law enforcement vehicles are moving up the rather ceramic caravan that was developing because before getting stuck. On the side of the road it was very dangerous to state put in one place because other vehicles and coming up. They're losing control in the icy conditions they are banging into each other so we finally found a bit of a clearing here. Again an upstate New York but I can tell you there is a lot of concern we were able to write out of that lake effect band that was just relentless. It was all at a rate of three inches hour her up their during our live shot for Good Morning America. Our meteorologist was at one point it was only four in his now Beck gives you sent out quickly developing. This accumulation here. As I walked around what I mean this is all fresh powder right here. All of this coming. Just in the overnight hours and into this morning we've seen some of the trees or you can see behind me. Some trees just overloaded. Group big under the weight of that snow. Needs its trees come down power lines as well out at. New. York. Flights delayed and canceled received treacherous driving conditions there was a 21 car pileup. In the buffalo area yesterday Arizona. A chain reaction wreck in Pennsylvania in reading that Bledsoe more than two dozen vehicles are being in ball so a number injuries and issues that we're definitely going have been you know what it is not. Right out of that lake effect but it's still going to impact is Syria in the northeast throughout the course of the day Romeo. We wait you describe the conditions and dangerous and I think that's the key word with this in Medina the storm has turned deadly there are at least eight deaths. What can people do any areas to protect themselves. It's really important and officials there they're emphasizing this over emphasizing it just tried sit beat this through some people pay attention. They want people off the roads they want people inside they want people waited out it's like schools businesses government offices are closed right now it vehicles they want on the roads art house. The emergency vehicles that are trying to get through. Another thing to keep in mind in this is something dead. Com a lot of people might not be familiar with bud. Frostbite is a major concern with. With temperatures like this with the windchill in the negative degrees you can get frostbite in fifteen minutes. That's something to really consider yard had a master here. Over MySpace to cover up all of your skin cover up your pies you don't want this tear ducts Expos because those can freeze well. Really cover up. Inside this week. They want to weigh in which Johnson in upstate New York.

