Transcript for Wisconsin community holds vigil for missing girl Jayme Closs

A Wisconsin town has come together to pray for missing thirteen year old as the nationwide search for her intensifies. Dozens gathered at a church in Barron. Holding a vigil for Jamie claws and remembering her parents Claussen vanished Monday the same day her mother and father were found dead in their home. The search has now expanded nationwide but authorities are receiving more than 200 tips. Possible sighting of cloth in Miami yesterday has now been ruled out in deemed not credible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.