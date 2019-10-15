Possible witness sketch released in case of Dulce Maria Alavez

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a possible witness in the case of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.
0:27 | 10/15/19

Possible witness sketch released in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Composite sketch of a possible witness is now been released in the case of a missing five year old girl in New Jersey. He Cumberland county prosecutor's office has this sketch. Was developed from a witness who recently came forward now they believe this man may have been in the broached in city park in September when duel said Maria Alvarez went missing. Authorities are not calling this person a suspect or person of interest but the reward for information leading to the return of the five year old is now at 52000 dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

