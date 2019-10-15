Transcript for Possible witness sketch released in case of Dulce Maria Alavez

Composite sketch of a possible witness is now been released in the case of a missing five year old girl in New Jersey. He Cumberland county prosecutor's office has this sketch. Was developed from a witness who recently came forward now they believe this man may have been in the broached in city park in September when duel said Maria Alvarez went missing. Authorities are not calling this person a suspect or person of interest but the reward for information leading to the return of the five year old is now at 52000 dollars.

