Transcript for Woman accused of $800,000 hurricane-victims scam

Video taken and subcontractors. Rebuilding parts of think only we deserve what's owed to us. James black and berg works for the woman. Joseph Lee Campbell now facing charges of disaster fraud and identity that what this video taken by a small publication in saint client last year. Asking about allegations of not paying her or employing. Not a single man on the island his vetoed anything all of our payroll is current. The federal indictment says Campbell faked more than 800000. Dollars an invoices. The group a FEMA program. Goes on to say she rot workers. Despite not having work for such person. Ought to do with take advantage of the government. Others are reaching out to ABC action news alleging Campbell. Want them on the quietly with no thief pitfalls say also faith checks signed by her out. My life got turned off the water got turned off my insurance to lapse I'm finally just now dig myself out of the hole finally come in above water. James finally finding work he claims he was never painted almost forty grant in his truck. Promise to be shipped back is still stuck on the violent. I want everybody another story wired by the know that comes in contact with Julie Campbell. Do not do go to work for her. I spoke with Campbell by following she to opening no comments and when I asked about not paying workers she says that's not accurate we probably won't see him. Hopefully we do buy it. I don't think we'll see any money inking a clinical great ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.