Woman says cellphone burst into flames, destroyed car while she was driving

More
All that remains of a Michigan woman's Nissan Maxima is a burnt out hulk after she says one of her cellphones burst into flames while she was driving.
1:53 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman says cellphone burst into flames, destroyed car while she was driving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55804604,"title":"Woman says cellphone burst into flames, destroyed car while she was driving","duration":"1:53","description":"All that remains of a Michigan woman's Nissan Maxima is a burnt out hulk after she says one of her cellphones burst into flames while she was driving.","url":"/US/video/woman-cellphone-burst-flames-destroyed-car-driving-55804604","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.