Transcript for Woman pleads guilty to moving missing mom Kelsey Berreth's phone

As you saw this morning crystal Lee pled guilty to a class six felony tampering with physical evidence. He carries a penalty the presumption range of up to eighteen months in prison in the aggravated range up to three years in prison and that's by state law. By state law it is not a mandatory sentencing type charge so that actually judge as a choice. Of anywhere from probation on up to that three years if the judge finds aggravation in this particular case. I'll we have postponed sentencing until after any hearings or trials are done on any other related matters. Certainly that would include actor for easy charges at this time. He is presumed innocent unless until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. We have agreed though by our agreement that she will not be sentenced until after all trials are completed. You heard the judge say that could be six months from now that could be two years from now it's we we really don't know. What she stated today she read a statement products are holding it in there. She said I learned that Patrick for easy. Had committed a homicide and approximately November 22 2008 T intellicast. I knew that law enforcement would be investigating that crime and move the victim's cell phone with the intent to impair the phones available availability in the investigation. I had no right or authority to move the victim's cell phone that occurred between November 24. And November 25 2018. And tell her to. That's a statement cheat on the record today.

