Transcript for Woman sues sheriff's office, claims she was left naked in jail for 12 hours

The video scenes from day. 28 year old Z Andrea asking. Stripped of her clothing by LaSalle county deputies moments later she's naked under a blanket. And that's how her lawyer says she remained for the next twelve hours. She can that's gripped people. Can treat them like animals. Because there to find your authorities. Terry ankle represents Eskew. A former marine sergeant who in January 2017. Was arrested for DU lie in resisting arrest the charges later dropped. Eskew refuses to submit to the pats have. So she's brought into a padded cell and when she refuses to address ST was brought to the floor. Under Illinois law strip searches are permitted if someone is suspected of hiding weapons or drugs. But ask use attorney says she already been searched twice before encountering these deputies. She was defying their authority therefore they wanted to. Humiliate her to get her to do what they wanted Everett for your close up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.