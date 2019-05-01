Transcript for Woman in vegetative state gives birth after apparent assault

Officials with hacienda health care calling it an unprecedented matter. Following the report that one of its patients who's been in a vegetative state for years delivered a BB in late December. This afternoon house Ian did not talking on camera. But giving us this statement reading in part we're already conducting a comprehensive internal review of our process protocols and people. To ensure that every single hacienda resident is safe and well cared for as possible. ABC fifteen looking into the department of health services deficiencies report dating back several years in late 2013 the facility was side it. After an employee made an inappropriate sexual reference to a patient. The facility has also been cited for failing to ensure patient was treated in a dignified manner during a shower the patient told state investigators. He felt uncomfortable with other staff members walked in while he was being bathed. Hacienda also cited for not stepping in up restorative therapy assistants the facility has been cited for other things as well but nothing this extreme. Tonight hacienda calling the situation an unprecedented matter and is committed to getting to the truth of what actually happened. It's not clear who sexually assaulted the woman months ago Phoenix police say they are investigating. But today the state department of health services says it is requiring the facility. To increase the amount of step present when dealing with patience and increase security when it comes to visitors. In Phoenix just in to zero ABC fifteen Arizona.

