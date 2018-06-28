Women's March protesters arrested on Capitol Hill

More
Capitol Police arrested almost 600 people protesting immigration policy.
0:44 | 06/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Women's March protesters arrested on Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56246595,"title":"Women's March protesters arrested on Capitol Hill","duration":"0:44","description":"Capitol Police arrested almost 600 people protesting immigration policy.","url":"/US/video/womens-march-protesters-arrested-capitol-hill-56246595","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.