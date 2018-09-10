2-year-old boy is Chicago's youngest gun violence victim this year: Police

The toddler and an 18-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the Hermosa neighborhood Saturday night when someone fired shots from the end of the street, the Chicago Police Department said.
