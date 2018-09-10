-
Now Playing: 2-year-old boy is Chicago's youngest gun violence victim this year: Police
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael takes aim at Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 9, 2018
-
Now Playing: Inside the community library nominated as one of the 'Nicest Places in America'
-
Now Playing: Inmates who escaped prison in trash bins captured
-
Now Playing: Pizza delivery hero meets Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: New details on limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees breaks all-time passing record
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared ahead of Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Michael takes aim
-
Now Playing: 12-foot surges expected from Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Whale breaches in front of delighted onlookers as rainbow fills the sky
-
Now Playing: Hundreds attend vigil for victims of limo crash
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloons fill the sky for annual fiesta
-
Now Playing: President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony
-
Now Playing: Intimate wedding ceremony for former first daughter Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: 6 children in Minnesota diagnosed with rare, polio-like disease
-
Now Playing: Former Olympic skier and wife welcome baby boy after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Former FBI informant owns limo company linked to fatal crash
-
Now Playing: Limo company owner under scrutiny after crash leaves 20 dead