4-year-old boy shot in stomach during road rage incident, police say

Police arrested Wichita residents Ramonyka Smith, 21, and Tylin Atkinson, 19, in connection with the shooting, the Wichita Police Department announced Thursday.
0:31 | 10/18/18

