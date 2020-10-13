-
Now Playing: Army vet saves neighbor from burning home
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after shooting in Denver as opposing groups faced off
-
Now Playing: Benita Alexander hopes her experience being conned helps other women
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Barrett confirmation hearings expected to be contentious
-
Now Playing: Experts discuss what Barrett’s confirmation would mean for Roe v. Wade
-
Now Playing: Amy Coney Barrett hearings underway, 2 women take opposing sides on her confirmation
-
Now Playing: Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77
-
Now Playing: Roberta McCain, mother of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died
-
Now Playing: 180,000 people remain without power in Louisiana following Hurricane Delta
-
Now Playing: Big turnout for early in-person voting leads to long lines in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states
-
Now Playing: High-stakes confirmation hearing for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: President Trump returns to the campaign trail, heads to Florida
-
Now Playing: Cougar stalks hiker on Utah trail
-
Now Playing: Why Latin-owned businesses are getting hit hard during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Can doctors tell if you’re no longer contagious?
-
Now Playing: Spotlighting Maine’s creators and small businesses
-
Now Playing: How Colorado is battling misinformation during the election
-
Now Playing: Controversy over Trump ad’s use of Dr. Anthony Fauci