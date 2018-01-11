5-year-old boy, teenage sister shot while trick-or-treating

The boy and his 14-year-old sister were caught in the crossfire between two gunmen in Philadelphia, according to ABC affiliate WPVI.
6 PM last night. 57 and local street. Some two. Hours. She. This is about 6 PM. Which year old female body you'll brother out trick or treating with hot. And a couple of emails that she knows from the neighborhood. Shots rang out she was definitely the young man there was definitely both transported to hospital where. Pupils treating she was treated and released the mail was treated stabilized. Trees we've seen Christmas. Reece Duca. This is awful total disregard for public safety. Soviet disregard for your children out your retreating. And since. Hopefuls. We believe it was two shooters were two different ballistic there were recovered. They were two didn't ballistics recovered and we believe that you me and been back and forth potentially. It's not definite right now we're still trying to figure that part.

