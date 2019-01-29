Transcript for 3-year-old falls off smugglers' ladder while trying to climb border wall

Video's gone viral and so committee officials a little girl who fell off a lateral while trying to get over sixteen foot wall that the US Mexico border the three year old girl. Was with a group of people from Guatemala who were crossing at the border with Arizona illegally US customs and Border Patrol officers. To the girl was desist immediately on the scene by medical personnel they determined she was not in any need of treatment. Border Patrol agents apprehended 49 people who crossed illegal.

