2-year-old shot in apparent road rage incident in Baltimore

More
Police charged Javon Johnson, 33, with attempted murder and assault, among other charges.
0:33 | 10/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old shot in apparent road rage incident in Baltimore
I'm sure. What was wrong with the condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Police charged Javon Johnson, 33, with attempted murder and assault, among other charges. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66266026","title":"2-year-old shot in apparent road rage incident in Baltimore","url":"/US/video/year-shot-apparent-road-rage-incident-baltimore-66266026"}