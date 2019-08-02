1-year-old shot in the head in Chicago, critically injured

More
A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured in Chicago Thursday night, according to police.
0:57 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-year-old shot in the head in Chicago, critically injured
McAuliffe talking within it individual car pulled up. Discharge their weapon into a cop flick cheers and also the grandmother was here to. Police say these gray SUV now parked and go already downside the emergency room at little company of Mary hospital was the one full of children. Investigators say he pulled up here in a panic earlier tonight with a one year old inside who'd been shot and seriously injured. What's got to be tough moments bubble like right now. Passing rusted buried next to the hospital. Back at the scene on this stretch of troop near 99 street detectives are battling an un relenting weaned. Marking bullet casings talking to witnesses and searching for any shred of surveillance video that could lead into a gunman who they say Shalit into a car full of children. And critically wounded a toddler. Bob Estes and per protects it won't be lowered the it to you won't get away with pistols. You won't get away with this and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60940492,"title":"1-year-old shot in the head in Chicago, critically injured","duration":"0:57","description":"A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured in Chicago Thursday night, according to police.","url":"/US/video/year-shot-head-chicago-critically-injured-60940492","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.