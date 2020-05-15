New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend

More
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware have all decided to open beaches May 22 at no more than 50% capacity.
7:20 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:20","description":"Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware have all decided to open beaches May 22 at no more than 50% capacity. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70704838","title":"New York beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend","url":"/US/video/york-beaches-open-memorial-day-weekend-70704838"}