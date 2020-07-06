New York City end its curfew

More
After a night of peaceful protests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew on Sunday.
2:12 | 06/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City end its curfew

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"After a night of peaceful protests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew on Sunday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71121242","title":"New York City end its curfew","url":"/US/video/york-city-end-curfew-71121242"}