New Yorkers enjoy outdoor dining

More
New York City has entered Phase 2 of reopening, allowing some sectors to start or expand operations, including offices and hair salons.
0:04 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Yorkers enjoy outdoor dining
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:04","description":"New York City has entered Phase 2 of reopening, allowing some sectors to start or expand operations, including offices and hair salons.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71411685","title":"New Yorkers enjoy outdoor dining","url":"/US/video/yorkers-enjoy-outdoor-dining-71411685"}