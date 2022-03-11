New York's 1st female Asian American owned bookstore

ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports on Yu and Me Books in New York's Chinatown, a bookstore that has become a place of community and a space for diverse authors and discussions on representation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live