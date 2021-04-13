Young adult book 37 years in the making becomes bestseller

More
Angeline Boulley, author of “The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” discusses the book’s focus on life on a Native American reservation, and what drove her to write it while working and raising three children.
4:00 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young adult book 37 years in the making becomes bestseller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:00","description":"Angeline Boulley, author of “The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” discusses the book’s focus on life on a Native American reservation, and what drove her to write it while working and raising three children.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77033874","title":"Young adult book 37 years in the making becomes bestseller","url":"/US/video/young-adult-book-37-years-making-bestseller-77033874"}