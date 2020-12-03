Justice served for Weinstein victims

More
Harvey Weinstein has been given 23 years in prison as victims of his sexual assault share their side of the story.
6:27 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice served for Weinstein victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:27","description":"Harvey Weinstein has been given 23 years in prison as victims of his sexual assault share their side of the story.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/VR_Assets","id":"69548443","title":"Justice served for Weinstein victims","url":"/VR_Assets/video/justice-served-weinstein-victims-69548443"}