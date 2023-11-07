1 month of war in Gaza

As Israel surrounds Gaza City, a pro-Israel demonstration in the U.S. has now turned deadly, law enforcement said. ABC News’ Liz Landers reports.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live