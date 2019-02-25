Transcript for 2019 movie preview

At the celebs party the night and morning away. I think you may somewhere in there as well knocking on the door trying to get not but the curtain has finally finally gone down on the best the Hollywood when he eighteen. But 29 chain has already shaping up to be jam packed with blockbusters our very well NASA seared to. Check out of course yes guys we're already looking forward to an incredible slate. A films coming out later this year. The sun rising on some movies that we can't wait to get our ponds on. Disney's live action remake of the Lion King. Featuring the vocal talents of Donald Glover and Billy Wagner James Earl Jones and beyoncé. Due out July 19 that may seem an awfully long time to wait but the coup and a Muqtada there's plenty to keep you entertained until mentally. Captain marvel starring Oscar winner three Larson flies in the theater's marquee. What was he helped take down Santos when the highly anticipated adventures and game drops in April. From superheroes super scary thought. Jordan feels follow up relate to get. In March cruising and coming back to life in April. Stephen king's pet cemetery he knows woods. On the heels of bohemian rhapsody a biopic colored rocket man put out this summer with Aaron entered playing sir Elton John. Tried to remove. If Oscar bait is clear after it looks. For Quinton Tarantino's once upon a time in Hollywood. Starring Leo DiCaprio Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Disney also set for a more than magical year at the box office. But its live action dumbo and eleven out this spring. Toy Story four in June frozen to. In November and Star Wars episode nine in December. JJ Abrams directing this final installment of the so called skywalker. Era. And number. Cats. In which Taylor Swift Jennifer Hudson rebel Wilson and teacher's elbow we'll all play. You guessed it. Oh my god so ominous and most of my time in the movie theater this you're and money yeah and my money aha lying keys. Scenario wow take all my money from.

