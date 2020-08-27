Transcript for 3rd night of the Republican National Convention

Out of politics and with perky and Laura bearing down on the Gulf Coast the White House tells ABC news that. President from speech tonight as of now we'll still go on its. Plant it comes as vice president Mike has wrapped up 93 the Republican National Convention with a powerful speech making his case to the American people for re electing president prompt. Here's ABC's Andrew Denver. Heavy in symbolism night three of the Republican National Convention. Featured against the backdrop of American history at fort McHenry tonight's theme America land of heroes headlined by vice president Mike Pence. Formally accepting the Republican party's nomination for four more years. I humbly accept your nomination to run. And served as vice president of the United States. He was here at the site of a battle in the war of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write the star spangled banner capturing the American spirit of hope and determination. Enforcers. Can the are seen. But on this night sprinkled in messages of democratic doom if Joseph Biden wins in November. You won't be safe and Joseph Biden's mayor. And under president trump. We will always stand with those who stand on the thin blue line and we're not. Going to defund the police not now not ever. They're so the evening's speakers including second lady Karen pence building on First Lady Maloney trumps a dress the night before focusing on connecting with the American people. We've all seen so many examples of every day Americans. Reaching out a hand to those in need health care workers teachers. First responders. Mental health providers. Law enforcement officers. Grocery and delivery workers and farmers. And sell many others. He roams phone. Tonight's lineup also included congressmen and veteran Dan Crenshaw GOP newcomer Madison cough toward her and white house Press Secretary K Lee Mac and eighty. The same way president trump has supported me. He supports you. President trump also making a surprise appearance as the line between the trumpet White House and the trump campaign seeming to blurt some defending the president's choice of convention location decisions in this scaled back version of the party's biggest event of the year. But who White House is the safest. Least expensive place for a president to be doing this he's taken advantage of that. With trump supporters and speakers rallying this week to boost him up for reelection Joseph Biden's campaign is a vastly outspending trumps team in television ads. As the counter programming from Democrats continues aimed at defeating the GOP. Kenneth Mona are things Andrew and again of course is all caps off tonight they end up the Republican National Convention with president trump accepting the nomination there again.

