Transcript for Airliner diverted to arrest reporter

This morning divided administration is condemning the government of belarus' after its president we've been called Europe's last dictator was accused of faking a bomb threat to force down a passenger plane the Ryanair flight was traveling from Greece to Lithuania Sunday with more than a 120 passengers on board including US citizens the plane was passing through belarus' air space when air traffic control told the pilots to turn around because of possible explosives on board. Fighter jets scrambled escorting the plane to Minsk the capital of belarus'. One passenger tells ABC news a plane took a study in died adding it was the very violent I've never felt this on an airplane everybody was in shock but there was no bomb threat. It was all plot by Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko to detain and arrest a prominent opposition journalist on the flight. The Belarusian authorities knew that if they mentioned of bomb or if they mentioned the direct security threats the airplane that pilot would be. Obliged to get that airplane on the ground as quickly as possible it may be a bit far to say it's state sponsored terrorism but it's not too far to say that it's certainly state sponsored thuggery. This morning US secretary of state anti blink and has demanded authorities released that journalists who was living and textile after playing a key role in the massive protests against lukashenko's reelection last year. Regime is threatened he's feeling heat and the the dissident movement. That this journalist was sponsoring. Obviously was getting under its skin. And this morning the prime minister of neighboring Poland called the forced landing of the plane. An act of state terrorism.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.