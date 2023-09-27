Amazon responds to antitrust suit

The e-commerce giant claims a new lawsuit accusing the company of creating a monopoly could lead to higher prices and slower delivery times for customers. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt explains.

September 27, 2023

