Transcript for ‘American Idol’: Live from Home

Under the days of Kelly. On stage. And Kerry recruiting in front of an audience. American Idol reinventing itself and in time of corona virus tonight we make I don't. He comes here from all across North America the judges like we've never seen them before. Is staying up safest possible the antics of idol passed not possible. I'm not paying her bikini shots off instead quarantine antics taking center stage as this has never been done before where we are judging people. From afar. Bryant hosting it from hold wielding have been working hard. The band also playing for mold and exactly singers joining remotely. I don't proving that the show really must go line each of the top twenty joining from their houses. Some with amazing views. Others relying on amazing vocal. Francisco mark taking on what am Katy Perry's classics from his living room. Luckily Katie didn't feel the need to clean up anything about that performance it really works I was really I don't continuing to hit. It all the necessary notes while other reality TV shows halt production real house ways and New Jersey reportedly shutting down along with the Amazing Race and bachelor summer games. And it's. An eighteen finale of keeping up with the card Ashley and. Apparently following titles footsteps of the olive and quarantine. Partly byers well reality TV getting a lot more real. B scenes. But the real in reality TV I don't we'll continue its historic at home season next weekend when the top twenty. Is cut down to the top ten you guys no telling what Katy Perry is going to be wearing now black shark. I don't sell fingers crossed. I thought I was so Smart with this aunt I was really impressed with the number of cameras they had I thought is going to be like. Somebody with a camera up their nose and now he's going to be yet but they have multiple cameras lighting bottle 80 yeah it was so again. Thanks wolf.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.