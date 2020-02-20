Transcript for Analyzing the Nevada Democratic debate

The question now is will this debate changed the rates again when we ask our political director Rick Klein. Kennedy Kimberly this is by far the feisty as the date we have seen from the Democrats this election cycle it was Mike Bloomberg if you and he was attacked viciously by his opponents. Over his well. Over his treatment of women over his running of a company and of the city of New York. All of those things coming into the open. And I think reflecting the reality that. All of the Democrats recognize that this could you two person race very quickly. Mike Bloomberg is positioned well and so is senator Bernie Sanders he was attacks. As a self described democratic socialist having with the the other candidates use unrealistic plans all of that came out the candidates of the unloading on each other Elizabeth Warren. Scattershot among all of the different candidates including judge. Also attacking it seemed like none of the candidates want to leave anything on the table and they all recognize. That from here the pace of the campaign picks up is going to be hard to catch a candidate who gets an early lead in all that could happen. Very very quickly. And I think he really what a night thank you Rick.

