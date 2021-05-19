Transcript for Andrew Brown shooting fallout

Never North Carolina and the fallout after the district attorney announced no charges will be filed in the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown. The brown family calls the decision a slap in the face. Protesters hitting the streets of Elizabeth City, North Carolina hours after investigators ruled deputies were justified in the shooting death. Of Andrew Brown. Earlier Tuesday the district attorney releasing body camera videos of the shooting. Showing how he says brown used his car as a deadly weapon against the deputies but attorneys for intra Brown's family not buying. At no point was Andrew Brown junior. Using his vehicle as a weapon no officers were injured officer who are not down. Inspected every morning he was moving his vehicle aways from officer officers. In the videos brow deceiving the driver's seat. One deputy grabs the door handle when brown puts the car in reverse heat and gets boxed in. The DA says brown ignored commands hitting a deputy with the car that's when three of the deputies began shooting. Brown drives there an open lot before crashing into a tree and dying of a gunshot wound. To the head when you employ take hold. In a manner that puts. Officers lapse in danger that is a threat. And I don't care what direction your bill. The shooting came as deputies were trying to execute warrants related to felony drug charges. Brown's family accuses the DA of trying to white wash the investigation they're vowing to continue their fight for justice claiming to deputies were criminally negligent. You know I think that most people were so you hounded you should not expire at treating clean suspects. He should not firings of the homes of others. You should not higher in two school zones these are all means let these officers did. Which make of the shooting unjustified. And separately the FBI has launched a civil rights investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.