Transcript for Apollo 13 mission resonates today

Yeah live. We want to. Fifty years ago no one onboard Apollo thirteen do they were headed into outer space. With a bomb on board. The oxygen tank that exploded a nightmare it. For Hollywood. And problem three astronauts onboard Apollo thirteen planning to land on the moon. Until that became impossible instead they orbited around it before making their emergency entry back on to earth which wouldn't be easy. We came in less we'd skip public skipping a storm water. If we came to high that we burn up just like a meteor. And the atmosphere. The world coming together. Rooting for Apollo thirteen successful recovery. Fifty years after Apollo thirteen splashed into the ocean all three on board safe and sound. Americans looking back on that time to find hope. Once again in uncertain times half a century later. Captain mark Kelly tweeting on the fiftieth anniversary of Apollo thirteen launched let's remember that Americans are good at solving tough problems. Even though some things don't go as planned if we work together we can overcome any obstacle. Even Fred Hayes one of the astronauts on Apollo thirteen. Sharing a message comparing the mission's unplanned disturbances with the world's current situation. Grace and glory happened ask. And have to do things differently than normal some saying that now our country staying apart socially distancing for the greater good. Is this generation's defining moment. All these years later you might think the astronauts on Apollo thirteen have developed a superstition with that number Apollo thirteen the oxygen tank. Exploding on this date April 13. But now Jim local and Fred Hayes say they're not superstitious they even used thirteen and their email addresses he got its wool that number you know what. Take the power away make it work for you right. They got to hear it later and I felt hot cells are the air conditioning assume. I think it's there conditioning. Thanks little hints of red.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.