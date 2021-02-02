Transcript for 'The Bachelor' episode recap

In a time honored Tuesday morning and we start with things really starting to ramp up on the bachelor. You're women being stronger feelings and more intense drama always get the details now from our chief senior bachelor analyst Jack. Good morning Kenneth I think good morning Mona I survived that a raging snowstorm outside so you're welcome everyone. Last week we talked about the fact that not enough women were being given the boot. That changed this this week five of them. Did to the SUV hopefully that keeps up roll out batchelor footage. They get up and would some drama and dream deal. She's in the new piece. Meanwhile our communities our homes that we get our time in math that's not having any of it was you have in the belittle someone else for you design and build on the bodies on the perform well it. Dan is gonna have to explain herself. Immediately felt horrible about head yeah. Betting got to fly who manages to whispered trade is hot. Grab a seat in the SUV and a pain skid you can't explain. The kids. After Syria China is this a word they kids asked Jerry just wondering. Next a conversation with Victoria I'm just curious on what contacts would call on somebody hope be acceptable to be taken. Rose ceremony time. Sixteen women get them and not be including Victoria site for that lunatic to head to the door. For a one on one with Rachel she's get spoiled. People. That night things get serious. I really am completely falling in love with him. Yeah crazy because I feel the same way. That's a first Rachel gets the rose hanging. When guard girl Abigail. Goes to my birth Diane James walked out on my mom and my sister brand that we got her company plans. Abigail gets the rose and no one on one date net and kids. (%expletive) hits a familiar no answer horrible. And with that kid gets the roads. Drama fir drama city. Just city of verses and shape and that he's you know that he lied to his faith. Do what that next week. This town kids count kiss counts stops. Denying them. So still good work on the kids count they're good goal by everyone previews indicate that it's special guest. Is going to join the proceedings next week I think we've seen her before. It's time Kenneth for the Super Bowl prediction. Steelers not gonna get there this year less than write it down folks check. Chiefs 31. Buccaneers. 24. Hello I got a slam. Waiting for me outside analyst Allan. Wow back to back several town he had no wardrobe change you team had he Manila Tom Brady when another Super Bowl. And at what this knowing behind him they're mad city and he entity there. Lot happening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.