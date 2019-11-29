-
Now Playing: Josh Gad talks ‘Frozen 2’s’ blockbuster opening weekend
-
Now Playing: ‘Frozen II’ has biggest box office opening ever for animated feature
-
Now Playing: ‘Binge This’: What to watch, read and listen to this weekend
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley roasted by Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw in new ABC special
-
Now Playing: ‘Mixed-ish’ actress Arica Himmel moved by episode on hair
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks reflects on his legacy and whirlwind year
-
Now Playing: Sia surprises Walmart customers by paying for their groceries
-
Now Playing: Best movies to see this holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Best of the box office
-
Now Playing: Kim Fields, Vanessa Lachey get in the Lifetime Christmas holiday spirit
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks reads nice tweets this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Wade says wife was fired for alleged questions about toxic work environment
-
Now Playing: 8 Patriots players forced to skip practice due to flu
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: She's simply the best! Tina Turner says she 'feels young' at 80
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke got Jeff Goldblum tattoos
-
Now Playing: 'Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures' performs
-
Now Playing: Jeff Goldblum has bad news for Michael
-
Now Playing: Lena Waithe on the making of 'Queen & Slim'
-
Now Playing: Siblings remember the pain of losing their 9-year-old sister Arlena Twigg
-
Now Playing: Kim Mays discusses the biological mother she divorced