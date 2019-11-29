Transcript for Best of the box office

The. OK so the day after Thanksgiving do Black Friday. But if you've had a enough meals and deals now's the perfect time to hit the movie. All right well our own will dance has this wrap up of the best of the box office. This winter the battle for the box office is red hot. It's rate vs Kyle low rent. Purchases rebel Wilson dressed like a cat. The highly anticipated final chapter of the Star Wars sequel trilogy called Star Wars the rise of skywalker. We'll find great fan and the resistance facing Kai low rent in the first order one last time we gunners are still. I'm just jokes. Fun fact about that one fans think C three PO will play a big part in this film. The rise of skywalker hyper blasts into theaters on December 20. That same day so many famous faces covered in fur will sing and dance their way onto the big screen for the film that may have you thinking you've taken one too many doses of catnip. Aegis L but dame Judi Dench Jason to rule old rebel Wilson Jennifer Hudson James scored in. And Taylor Swift star in the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical cats. But you don't need to wait until then to get your fix of this year's likely Oscar contenders. I suspect. Old fashioned whodunit starring Daniel Craig Chris Evans Jamie Lee Curtis and more just opened culled knives out. And kicking things into higher year clean and slim written by Lena weight is a modern day take on a classic blue within the black running club. That film also in theaters this weekend and looking ahead to December 13 brace yourself it's ready to go to or how yeah. Bombshells stars Nicole Kidman Charlie spirit and Margot Robbie as the women who exposed Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. And if that buzzing sound is getting louder. It's for Adam Sandler who's getting a lot of best actor tattered for his role as a gambling addicted diamond dealer in uncut jams this is me. This is how I Wear a far cry from his more family oriented movies like grownups but if that's what you're looking for this holiday season. The Monte the next level is out the same day back. A brutal you have an auto tech breathe. But if screaming prime mates aren't your thing you can always change it up. A certain screaming snowman would love to see you back an errand dealt for frozen too that's out. But thanks to C a that we got hit soon. I know how to bring all the stats news and Thanksgiving leftovers area.

