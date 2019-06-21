Transcript for California teen is attacked by a sea lion

Now to the rare attack off the California coast a teenager was standing in knee deep water when a sea lion grabbed onto her leg. Adds her friend caught it all on camera on this morning experts say they likely know why that sea lion attacked. A fun day at the beach in California turned into a terrifying experience this thirteen year old. Video shows a sea lion charging towards meg and put Dini biting her leg. I started screaming as loud as I possibly could and it sees someone could help me mega was standing in the surf and says she never saw the animal coming out just playing around I was jumping dancing and having fun and win all the sun and it came out of nowhere and then my lake wildlife officials say sea lions are typically playful animals but they can be unpredictable. Back in Torre seventeen a sea lion dragged this little girl into the water in Canada. She's pulled to safety by a relative still experts say attacks like these are rare. There are many thousands of servers use the water every day in California. There are many people go Anwar and disarmed and that is extremely unusual. Wildlife officials say the female sea lion that bitten again tested positive for a toxin produced by algae the toxin called demo acid is found naturally but it unsafe levels it can cause brain damage in violent behavior in marine life experts say the California coast is seeing higher than usual levels of demo cassette possibly because of the warmer ocean temperature and fertilizer runoff which boost algae growth what we're seeing is. Larger C alliance coming ashore presenting symptoms such as confusion. Disorientation. And even seizures are on the heat it's the toxin can also take a poll on humans who eat shellfish causing headaches nausea. Even short term memory loss. As for Maggie and she's just hoping for speedy recovery. I thought there's just so Q and Lil and not think they're really scary and they don't ever want to get near one RC one asked her again. Q but be cautious the sea lion is being treated by the marine mammal center which says about two dozen sea lions would demote poisoning. Have been rescued in recent days.

