What caused Facebook’s global outage?

We are learning new details about what caused the social media blackout that occurred as Congress takes a closer look at Facebook&rsquo;s power. ABC News&rsquo; Mona Kosar Abdi has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live