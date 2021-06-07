Transcript for Celebrating the life of Richard Donner

I doesn't. He's the man behind some of the biggest action adventure movies ever Richard Donner director of 1970 eight's Superman starring Christopher Reeve as the man of steel. Less than a decade later Donner directed did Cooney. Saying that. Yeah. That film's executive producer Steven Spielberg remembering his late friend on Twitter being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach. Smart it's professor fiercest motivate her most enduring friend its staunchest ally. And of course the greatest duty of all the few years after the Sunnis Richard would direct Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in lethal web page you have permitted anybody. We didn't hear. Well I haven't killed you yet. That he would stay together for three sequels all the way at the lethal weapon four in 1998 he also teamed up with Bill Murray for the dark Christmas comedy group's. Warden Richard Donald Schwartz berg in the Bronx in 1930. The director got his start on the other side of the camera. Studying theater at NYU he soon began directing commercials and then television shows like Gilligan's Island and the original Twilight Zone. Richard finally making the league to filled with the omit starring Gregory Peck. In 1976. Critical reception with super naturally that to be York times calling it. Still hollow headed it rattles but audiences loved it. The old and becoming the fifth highest grossing movie that year. Establishing Richard as a Hollywood heavyweight he was recently honored by the Academy Awards for its work spanning five decades in Hollywood. That's extraordinary interest this industry used by Fran. And it's been. Just the greatest gift in the world of it. Richard is survived by his wife Lauren together they founded the daughters company whose production credits include the X-Men and free Willy franchises and even dead pool. He was 91 years old guy's incredible legacy and dean.

