-
Now Playing: John Krasinski helped this COVID-19 unit get free Red Sox tickets for life
-
Now Playing: Food supply concerns
-
Now Playing: Ask the doctor: coronavirus testing
-
Now Playing: Doctors report progress in fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Tension at the White House briefing
-
Now Playing: Kids News Now: Virtual Edition
-
Now Playing: The US leads the world in number of coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: We’ve all been standing back
-
Now Playing: Hospitals are in critical need of ventilators
-
Now Playing: Hospitals across country are getting stretched thin
-
Now Playing: Homeschooling Tips
-
Now Playing: White House and Senate leaders reach deal for $2 trillion stimulus bill
-
Now Playing: Virginia’s Liberty University welcomes students back
-
Now Playing: The victims of the novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Home television studios
-
Now Playing: FBI warning of coronavirus-related scams
-
Now Playing: President Trump hints on reopening the country sooner than advised
-
Now Playing: Recession financial survival guide
-
Now Playing: Quarantine haircuts