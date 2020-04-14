Transcript for Celebrities stepping up during pandemic

It QWERTY east I think they'll. Super sized surprise from big poppy political been nineteen unit at Beth Israel hospital in Boston. And as good news showed John Kaczynski recruiting the ballplayer to surprise the front liners and Red Sox fans with a Grand Slam of again. Or Greg sucks. Quarter boning. Or he can. Or Lange will. Yeah yeah I did this and I. Kaczynski and Big Papi two of the latest superstars giving back to medical professionals. Health care staff of new York presbyterian hospitals. I'm just overwhelmed with appreciation. And respect. For the work you're doing you really are my heroes. Messages of gratitude from a blisters like Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez your heroic efforts have not and I notice we love you and thank you. Stacy. Ryan Seacrest announcing Monday he's donating a million dollars to help first responders in new York and Los Angeles meanwhile other stars teaming up to raise money for health care workers in hard hit New York City Julianne Moore Bette Midler and Alyssa Milano. Sharing codes on their social media pages. So followers can immediately donate to mount Sinai hospital systems. Athletes getting in on the donation game TU. Olympian Lindsey Vonn and pro hockey player has been PK sub in teaming up to provide meals and north of the border Montreal we. You're thinking I view everything's gonna be all right salve yet. I. And Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camilla. Donating enough funds to cover the cost of 80000 masks for health care workers the couple teaming up with Bethany Frankel who shared these photos. To get masks to front liners in Texas and Louisiana. And beyond. Bethany saying on Monday that today her charity be strong has distributed nearly eighteen million dollars worth of protective equipment. And aid to those on the front lines one of many celebrities using her platform and a way that we can all appreciate these days you guys so we truly are all in this together. Hear the music.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.