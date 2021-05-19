Transcript for Charles Grodin dies at 86

I have been affected by the storm that is. Are very little tolerance for talk show hosts Charles Brody has been called one of the great cranky comedic genius it. The actor writer and comedian known for his dead pan and acerbic humor I mean you don't really care what I have to say do. Yeah. Born in Pittsburgh in 19351. Of his first major roles. Starting opposite Sybil Sheppard in the heartbreak kid in nineteen BTU. Not have retired new you know horse and salukis forty miles dynamite. Most us that's an honest answer sir. Gordon once saying in an interview I thought the character in the heartbreak kid was a despicable guy but I play it. With full sincerity. Adding that the movie. Launched his career he'd go on to star alongside Warren Beatty in 1970 or heavens and wait and with Robert De Niro in 1988 midnight run spectrum block. I'll tell you what if you don't want to break this up from this phobia isn't that we're going by. The next generation getting to know good it has been just don't dad and they hope it. Opened the second. This morning groat and his fellow comedians paying tribute to the late legend Steve Barton calling broad it one of the funniest people I ever met. Eugene Levy writing his performance and Elaine May's heartbreak kid. Was a master class in comedic acting Ben Stiller tweeting so incredibly funny. He knew how to do so little so brilliantly. The beloved actor who once hosted a late night show of its own. Even downplaying just how beloved he really wise. As I see my major problem is. You a lot of people hate me. In addition to stock sell movies and TV appearances Gordon wrote and directed Broadway plays authored several books and even worked for sixty minutes for a bait you guys. Behind a legacy well I don't like him well and alive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.