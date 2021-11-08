Transcript for Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

We turn out actress Christina Applegate revealing that she's been diagnosed with and that her announcement is shining a light on this predictable unpredictable disease. On screen Christina Applegate can flawlessly navigate a crisis and pulls no punches can't imagine my check going through. Well it's like it's just hit by a car and diet. Me and me but this morning the actress is fighting an off screen battle after revealing she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. A potentially debilitating disease affecting the central nervous system the dead to me star making the announcement on Twitter writing quote. A few months ago I was diagnosed with and that's. It's been a strange journey but I'd been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. The time of the diagnosis that I must be really scary because there is this sort of sense of unknown. More than one million Americans have MS and women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with it. Even though it's incurable experts say most patients will be able to live with the disease for years. Can certainly be disabling but for a lot of people. It's a very controllable condition. Selma Blair who starred alongside Applegate in the sweetest thing tweeted her support. Writing quote loving you always always hear what ever happens cycle comes government. That's a big facade. Blair is no stranger to MS and has been fighting the disease for years asked for Applegate she's asking for privacy and Netflix has temporarily pause production. On the third season of dead to me. People ages twenty to forty are most likely to be diagnosed with MS symptoms include problems with fish and and muscle control hormones may play a role in raising the risk for women.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.