Christians across the country will celebrate the holiday this Sunday amid restrictions on public gatherings and mounting legal disputes over religious freedom. ABC News’ Kimberly Brooks reports.

From Georgia to Arizona, some churches are vowing to hold in-person Easter Sunday services despite stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The story of how the Easter Bunny came to be

While Easter is a Christian holiday, there is no mention of an Easter bunny in the Bible. So, how did an egg-laying hare become so synonymous with a deeply religious Christian holiday?