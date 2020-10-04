Churches resort to unorthodox new methods for Easter

From drive-thru confessionals to moving services online, many churches are trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but others are not cooperating. ABC News’ Kimberly Brooks reports.
2:02 | 04/10/20

