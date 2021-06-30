Transcript for Clifford the big red controversy

At long last the highly anticipated trailer for Clifford the big. Read a copy of anything it's. The food and. At least that's what the Internet is saying this morning Paramount releasing the trailer to their new live action movie. Clifford the big red dog based on the popular children's book from the sixties. Clifford the big red dot isn't one at all time greatest. Generations upon generations. Redick. When they were growing up Clifford was so popular act. That's in the mast sports the last. Fans of the classic picture book series unleashing their bewilderment on line wondering Michael Lindberg looked so. Dipped. Different now he's Clifford the Clyde still size dog. One photo shot joking that this is the exclusive new poster for the upcoming Clifford movie but this isn't the first time Paramount has faced backlash from their live action re imagining of classic cartoon characters. It's when he nineteen Sonic the Hedgehog got everyone so riled up. They had to remake the character and push the release date of the film back. Any even slight error in the everybody is a critic. And her so did singing. Or saying perhaps he could seasons he doesn't like her. I'm saying the sonic. The farmer sitting here. Even still some fans are seen and read my. Regardless. ABC news did reach out to Paramount which had no comment at this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.