Transcript for Clock tower penthouse

When it comes to really really cool New York City apartments it's about time it. No really it's literally about time. These decked out digs are hidden behind a clock atop the eagle warehouse and storage company building in Brooklyn. The renovated space offering views of the Brooklyn Bridge the Empire State Building and downtown Manhattan. All through the back that massive clock. He apartments owner inviting us into hang out for a minute what's it. Hey Michael I'm I'm so sorry I'm late term you're either rent on time. Of course right on time in asking the right questions starting with the obvious one. What was this building originally why is there a huge clock in the side of your law well it's basically a billboard. This building was built as the young. The mid nineteenth century has the Brooklyn daily eagle newspaper. In fact it was edited by Walt Whitman are great poet from Whitman's paper to a storage warehouse to a residential building which looked a little different when Michael moved him. It didn't look like this Democrats. It looked like a sheet rock box that was small rooms with doors. A low ceiling ceiling height with about eight and a half feet. Michael making the transformation himself. A loft with eighteen foot ceilings to skylights outfitted with some of Michael's most magnificent fines. The lighting fixture above the dining room table a lantern they used to hang and it's hurts until it was read harpist. Here and that's stunning armoire we gotta talk. About this right here it's eight catches your eyes what is it where did it come from. It's a nineteenth century Tibetan armoire. It was brought out of two bad in the 1950s. Or sixties it was. Cabinet that was used for months paraphernalia. Sustainability a recurring theme throughout the apartment. He stained glass windows which double as closet doors a fortuitous times. I found these in Brooklyn in the early days one of them was being. Thrown out. House demolition. And I rescued and restored it and about. Six weeks later I would guess I found the other 1% owned shop on my cabin. Now both at home in the trendy locked it's a lot so it. Series. Robert meeting you're old London. About stuff situated he could see all the way out the skylight in the master bedroom. Back on dry land of Michael is showing us that custom kitchen and a few other highlights. Plus we all know what the star of this show aids. Times seeming to stop when you get cozy in that clock. At the governor's day and check out of you for another hour. They did you. The apartment is currently under contract but as you know at New York real estate all of that could change that that with just the tick tock. Of o'clock. Curlander project for 2.3. Million but the real appeal is its over taught us every guy's. That's pretty good where they're running and time is money as Vilma exactly a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.