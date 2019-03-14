Transcript for College admissions scandal fallout begins

The scandal has also claimed the jobs of a Silicon Valley hedge fund leader. And a high powered New York attorney. It's also raised questions about the college admissions process. ABC's Brian milky has more about good morning Brad. As yet for all the illegal activity were talking about with the scandal there are some people saying it. The real problem with college is what's totally legal from standardized tests to college tutors to out Regis tuition prices. A chorus of voices this week are asking. What do all these de facto requirements haven't commonwealth the all cater to wealthy families a key without money is already less likely to be accepted. The writer rain experts to offer recently wrote an op Ed in the New York Times outlining all these potential problem so I asked her about potential solutions. There's really not a consensus among admissions officers on where we should go from he Harry even much acceptable. We've seen a lot of schools in the past couple years go test optional and accept things like. Portfolios are badges or alternative credentials or work experience it kind of gives you more perspective into the light that the young person you're admitting. As opposed to just a general score that on the tests they've taken one time. S critics say. Think about it right you've got to similar students one goes to Stanford yell don't goes to. A cal state school in both of them are Smart students it look it very good educations but when they get out of college when they have their degrees. That is when their futures look. Completely different and that rings for says. Is what needs to be changed we'll have a lot more on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts recovered podcasting app. Kenneth tank are they so Breyer for that deep dive there.

