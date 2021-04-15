Transcript for What's next for Colton?

I have to tell you did after nineteen years of quote on quote bachelor bombshells. Katie. I accidentally called out wrong and a revealed this morning that seems to be having some real world repercussions. I'm gay. And I came to terms of that earlier this year in heaven processing. Cults and Underwood who appeared on the bachelorette bachelor of paradise and became the bachelor and that franchise's 23 season. Coming out in a personal interview with T and a.'s Robin Roberts on Tuesday. Thank you sit here and say I'm sorry it's all of those women I can also say thank you because without them. And without the bachelor franchise. I don't know if that I like this would have ever came out. Bachelor nation overwhelmingly supportive from Chris Harris entities Adams and even Demi Burnett offering messages of support. Along with stars like Andy Cohen and Megan McCain all of this coming after rumors of the former pro football player's sexuality. Have been following him for years. On Tuesday this bachelor clip with Philly Geithner resurfacing online premiere the first gay bachelor and we don't even know. But that in your promo. CLA are hiking or tweeting that he's happy for colts and the bachelor franchise itself echoing those sentiments in his statement. Saying as firm believers in the power of love we celebrate call this journey. In the LG BT QY eight plus community every step of the way with very few exceptions there's been almost no LG BT QIAA representation on the show. Still local and be the first gay bachelor well now variety is reporting cult has already landed a reality series at Netflix. Focus on living his life as a gay man. Olympian does Ken where the is reportedly acting as a guide of sorts for the former bachelor. No word on when that Netflix show is set to air but sources say it's art and weeks into filming despite Colton coming out less than 24 hours ago which by the way something glad says will hopefully quote open eyes to the millions of out and proud. LG BTQ people who are also people of faith. One thing I noticed online's a lot of people where the re living in average living but going back to their own coming out stories and so. Living your truth was seen yesterday they found him.

