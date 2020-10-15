Transcript for COVID-19 cases rising

This morning president trump revealing new details about his teenage sons Kobe diagnosis. He had it for such a short period of time. I don't even thinking that we have. Because they gotta amend their immune systems are strong at a rally in Iowa were thousands packed into an airport anger. The president cited his son parents' case to argue for reopening schools that happens people haven't because. Get the kids back to school we gotta get tickets factors earlier firstly Maloney a trump revealed fourteen year old son Barron tested positive not long after she and the president did the First Lady writing quote. Luckily he's a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms saying quote he is since tested negative this morning cases of the virus are surging in thirty point states in Ohio more than 2000 new cases yesterday the biggest spike in that state. Since a pandemic began. In Kansas officials now reporting the largest seven day increase in deaths and cases. And in Wisconsin hospitalizations. Hitting an all time high we have to get this fire is under control and help flattened curve. New research shows infections are also on track to rise significantly in the southeast and the southwest and it's not just the US were concern is growing. In Paris a new 9 PM curfew will be imposed in an effort to control the virus. Italy just reported a record increase in cases. And these images from Liverpool England jewel large street party the night before. He walked down when it took place back in the US doctor Anthony county is sounding the alarm about holiday plans you may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering doctor county says his grown children won't be coming home for Thanksgiving. For fear. Of spreading the virus but my children are in three separate states. Throughout the country and in order for them to get here. They would all have to go to win airport to get on a plane travel with public transportation. They themselves. Because of their concern for me in my age have decided they're not going to come home for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile another high profile positive test. I spoke. I was very surprised and owned by an Alabama football coach Nick Saban now working from home view zoom. I'm under absolutely every right here. Wrong aren't saved me urging.

