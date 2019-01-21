Transcript for Crowds gather to see the super blood wolf moon

I am. On the Muhammad really cool right its again hit the not listed did you get out there you know what I was walking to Dunkin' Donuts I heard a man like look it's shadow of this saga is a foot that's nice he's telling that other man about it. I've just barely turned around. The folks in the Americas were treated you are rare lunar eclipse this morning which has been called the super blood wolf. From there it's got a long name crowds gathered across the country to witness the celestial event. That are on Wilkins joined one group right here in New York City hello hello my name but that dramatic I have got a message left I knew I hit the streets. I braved the single digit Temps and hung out with the amateur astronomers association of New York to catch a glimpse. But this super blood wolf and it. Don't tell Bonnie Tyler but this morning there's only one clips that matters the super blood of wolf moon. The total lunar eclipse drying out crowds with binoculars and telescopes to witness the rare celestial event the mood appearing 101000 times dimmer than what we're used you. So talk to he had a little bit obviously it's very cold we're gonna get don't like negative side here next couple hours why was it important you get together. Gun quite a few eclipses this one we could see from our place. Until the full eclipse. We had to combine chicken out and it's it was beautiful orange or. You can see it's three dimensional. It's cold that hasn't hit us yet. Given its dramatic name expectations for the cyclists were set galactic Lehigh. Even so sightseers seemed impressed. Venus seemed nice. He's training video on today and we've seen some low clouds. Well being I mean this trial mean tonight so David how it's not sticking around and done yet it's very lucky. For sun this five hour clips was pretty casual followed. Astronomy is this something that you ordered just so happened yeah. This. Oh well where were you for that went on kids in this team and others didn't know what they were looking. Office. Sadly. About that name super blood wolf known. Super because the moon is at its closest proximity to the earth blood because of the red color the moon turns as some might passes through the Earth's atmosphere before hitting the moon and wolf because that's what January's full moon is traditionally cult unfortunately it has nothing to do with the twilight movies. Wearable for not the lunar eclipse had all kinds of folks howling with delight. Amateur astronomers and celestial super fans providing the simple reminder to keep your eyes on the skies. How cool yeah yeah Iraq and is like Powell I get here again you know that. And you cooler it is something about this guy do. At bat and they won't be another one until it's money money line that's the next full lunar eclipse our Islamic religions million.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.