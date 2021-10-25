Deadly movie set shooting latest

Officials in New Mexico are slated to hold a news conference Wednesday on last week&rsquo;s deadly shooting on the set of the upcoming film &ldquo;Rust,&rdquo; with criminal charges now possible.

