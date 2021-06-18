24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

New details in the search for Gabby Petito

The FBI raided the family home of Petito&rsquo;s boyfriend in Florida, after authorities in Wyoming found what is believed to be the missing 22-year-old&rsquo;s body. ABC News&rsquo; Andrew Dymburt has more.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live